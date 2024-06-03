GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Activity books readied for work-integrated education in schools

SCERT has prepared activity books for Classes V, VII, and IX that introduce students to job sector and ensure skill training too

Updated - June 03, 2024 06:06 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 06:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

National hand wrestling champion Amal Iqbal, entrepreneur Shalin, and the country’s first transman pilot Adam Harry are featured in the Class IX work-integrated education activity book as examples of people who have overcome huge challenges in life to achieve their goals.

The students are nudged to face difficulties, seek solutions by understanding their strengths and limitations, and move forward in life, through activities in the book such as group discussions and skits in a unit titled ‘Strive forward.’

This is just one of the units in the activity book that is devoted to self-grooming. Other units focus on self-awareness, self-reliance, emotional wellness, social wellness, and environmental wellness so that students develop skills needed to interact with other people and the world around them in a productive manner.

Students learn how to improve their personality, social etiquettes, communication skills, hygiene, dressing, and behaviour so that by the time they reach Class X they know their abilities and the areas they need to improve upon.

As the State embarks on study of work-integrated education in schools as part of curriculum revision in the new academic year, primary and high school students in the State will be introduced to an array of job sectors and opportunities and provided basic skill training too.

For this, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has unveiled activity books for Classes V, VII, and IX that not only promote the right job culture and values and respect for various kinds of work and those doing it but also introduce students to emerging job opportunities.

If in Class V, students will learn about agriculture, food groups and nutritious food, fabric design, housing, media and entertainment, waste management, crafts, electronics, printing, and finance, then in Class VII they can study other dimensions of these areas, besides get exposure to new sectors such as plumbing and tourism.

SCERT officials say the National Education Policy talks about pre-vocational training in Class VI, but the State is introducing the activity books from Class V that integrates work with career and knowledge at every level.

In lower primary classes, work integrated education will be woven into other subjects. In Class V and VII, the students will be exposed to various sectors over 60 hours so that they can identify their passion. In Class VIII after receiving career guidance, they will be in a position to select one sector by the time they are in Class IX for 30 hours of intensive skill development.

Nearly 2,000 teachers of work education and other subject teachers will provide support to the students twice a week.

A teacher text is being prepared, as also the second part of the work integrated education activity book for Class IX.

The textbooks for Classes VI, VIII, and X will be out next year.

