Activists to take out march to CBI office seeking lie detection test for Walayar victims’ mother

October 27, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A group of activists who broke away from the Walayar Action Council will take out a march on Saturday to the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the death of the two girls in mysterious circumstances in 2017.

The march is to demand an investigation against the victims’ mother and also to subject her to a lie detection test.

The breakaway group leaders Raymant Antony and M.M. Kabeer said that the persistent demands by the victims’ mother to change the special public prosecutor as well as the investigating officers were meant to divert the case to a direction of her choice.

“We want the truth to come out. The woman’s role in the death of her two daughters should be investigated. She should undergo a lie detection test,” said Mr. Kabeer and Mr. Antony.

A new CBI team is re-investigating the case, famously known as the Walayar case, after the prosecution suffered many setbacks because of the lack of scientific evidence to prove that the deaths of the minor siblings were a case of murder as suspected widely by the society.

While the 13-year-old girl was found hanging from a rafter in her house at Attappallam, Walayar, on January 7, 2017, her nine-year-old sister was found dead in the same manner in their house on March 4, 2017. Their deaths raised many questions, including suspected rape and murder.

Fresh investigation

However, the prosecution failed to prove the charges of murder and a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here let free the accused. The exoneration, however, raised a nationwide hue and cry, prompting the High Court to quash the trial court’s verdict and order a fresh investigation by the CBI.

The POCSO court here rejected the chargesheet submitted by the CBI, terming it as a “carbon copy” of the police version, and ordered a re-investigation by a fresh CBI team.

A CBI team led by DySP V.S. Uma is currently re-investigating the case. Ms. Uma is waiting for the court decision on her request for a lie detection test of the accused.