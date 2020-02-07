Activists hail allocation for artistic theatre

The allocation of ₹3 crore in State Budget for the promotion of artistic theatre has been welcomed by the cultural activists, who termed it ‘unprecedented’.

J. Shailaja, general secretary of the Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK), said it was a day of joy for thousands of Kerala theatre professionals, who despite being qualified, were being referred to as ‘amateur theatre artists’ for want of ample work opportunities. She said that the identity of an entire community of artists was recognised on the budget day. NATAK had last year contested the Budget allocation of ₹25 lakh to Lokadharmi permanent theatre saying instead of providing funds to individual groups, backing should be extended to the entire community.

Theatre groups

“Genuine theatre groups working in the rural areas of Kerala should get the benefit of this programme. A new body should be created for fund allocation and complete transparency should be ensured,” she said.

Writer Asokan Charuvil said that the allocation was indicative of the fact that the government viewed cultural activities as part of the fundamental life issues. “Otherwise, they would not have supported art and culture in times of economic downturn,” he said.