Activist injured in accident, alleges murder attempt

Activist Bindu Ammini who was in news for visiting Sabarimala has alleged a murder attempt against her by unidentified persons. The woman activist came up with the allegation after she sustained injuries in an accident at Poyilkavu, near Koyilandy, on Saturday night.

An autorickshaw reportedly hit her while she was going home after closing her garment shop at Poyilkavu around 9.30 p.m. The driver fled after the incident. Though she informed the police, they could not trace the vehicle.

In her petition to the Koyilandy police, the woman claimed that it was a planned accident by those who had hatched a conspiracy against her in the Sabarimala campaign. She also claimed that she had been insulted and attacked in the public earlier too for her bold stance on social issues.

The woman said she sustained serious head injuries in the incident and sought treatment at the Koyilandy taluk hospital. She gave her statement to the police from hospital. The Koyilandy police said they had registered a case based on her complaint.