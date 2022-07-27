Kerala

Activist criticises govt. order on reservation in promotion

Special Correspondent Kozhikode July 27, 2022 21:00 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 21:02 IST

A State government order on reservation in promotion to persons with disabilities has come in for criticism from activists who work for the cause of the differently abled.

K.N. Anand, vice-president, Differently abled Employees Association, said that the Social Justice Department’s order issued on July 15 could subvert their rights. It was Mr. Anand who had approached the Supreme Court accusing the State government of not implementing its verdict issued in 2020 that said reservation for differently abled persons was applicable not only in recruitment but also in promotion. The court in May had given the government time till July to explain the steps being taken. Counsel for the government had then said that 380 seats had been identified in 40 departments for promotion and steps were being taken to appoint the differently abled.

Mr. Anand claimed that the government was yet to issue a notification identifying entry cadre posts for implementing the 4% reservation. Though the Central government directive is to mention the turns for reservation as 1,26,56,76, they have not been mentioned in the order. There is no reference to horizontal reservation. The order does not say from when will the reservation in promotion be implemented. The government is silent on the appointment of a liaison officer who should oversee the implementation of reservation norms for promotion. The provision to exempt the differently abled from department-level tests was also removed.

Mr. Anand pointed out that even the staff in government-aided institutions were eligible for reservation.

