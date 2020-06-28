Active patients cross 2,000 with 118 new cases

The State on Sunday reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and 42 recoveries. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment crossed the 2,000 mark on Sunday. The number of active cases now stand at 2015.

What is significant is that amongst the new cases, 14 people contracted the infection from the community through local transmission and the source of infection remains unknown. This include two doctors and three nurses of a private hospital at Edappal in Malappuram district, who tested positive in the RT-PCR tests done amongst health-care workers as part of the ongoing sentinel surveillance study.

Four persons in Kottayam district also contracted the disease through local transmission, putting several regions in the district on the hotspot list. The other "contact" cases are scattered across Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kannur and Palakkad.