Active northeast monsoon spells give Kerala a breather on power front

The relatively active northeast monsoon over the State especially in the Ghat region, aided by the weather systems over the Bay of Bengal, has improved the water levels in major reservoirs under the Irrigation department and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), averting a major crisis. The reservoirs under the KSEB have a cumulative storage of 65% of the total as on Wednesday, compared to 80% storage during the same period the previous year.

Considering the precarious storage level of 36% in the reservoirs on October 1 following a deficient southwest monsoon, the State now has reasons to cheer as it is likely to receive active spells of rain for another 10 days, which is likely to push the total storage in reservoirs to around 70%. This is enough to avert an imminent crisis as power consumption was relatively low during October and November. The average daily consumption during the months hovered around 79-80 mu.

The State received a total of 501.5 mm rainfall from October 1 to November 22 against the long period average of 439.3 mm during this period, an excess of 14%. The State used to get a total of 491 mm of rainfall during the three-month northeast monsoon period (October to December). In short, the State has received its annual quota of seasonal rainfall though 40 more days are left for the season to end.

In Idukki

However, the main concern is that Idukki, which accounts for the bulk of the power production in the State, had an effective storage of 54% as on Wednesday. This coupled with a delay in arriving at short-term power purchase agreements with power companies are likely to affect the State during this summer when power consumption goes up. In fact, the reinvigorated rains in October and November saved the KSEB from an imminent crisis as it could preserve the precious existing storage in the reservoirs following reduced demand during these months, said a top source.

Irrigation reservoirs

Of the 20 major reservoirs under the Irrigation department, water is being released in a controlled manner from 14 following a relatively good spell across the catchment areas of the reservoirs. The localised distribution of rain, which is the speciality of the northeast monsoon, has affected prospects of some of the reservoirs.

