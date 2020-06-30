Active COVID-19 cases rise to 185 in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

30 June 2020 21:27 IST

Non-Resident Keralite the lone case confirmed in district on Tuesday

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the district has gone up to 185, with one more Non-Resident Keralite testing positive to the virus infection on Tuesday.

The total number of Covid cases in the district so far is 290. As many as 104 of them have been cured of the disease and one patient died, according to an official bulletin released here in on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old youth who came to his home village of Thannithode from Kuwait on June 12 is the new patient and is being treated the General Hospital here.

As of Tuesday, 194 people, including confirmed cases and those with symptoms of the viral disease, are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district.

In isolation wards

As per the bulletin, 78 people have been admitted to the isolation wards at the General Hospital here, nine at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, three at the General Hospital in Adoor, 70 at the firstline treatment centre at Menamthottom Hospital in Ranni, three at the firstline treatment centre at Archana Hospital in Pandalam and six at various private hospitals in the district.

So far, a total of 285 throat swab samples from the district sent to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha had tested positive and 12,997 samples tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the bulletin said.

In quarantine

A total of 5,474 people have been quarantined in different parts of the district as on Tuesday evening. This included 2,647 people who came from other States, 2,715 people who came from abroad, besides 112 contacts of the infected persons.