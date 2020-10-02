Active cases nearing 6,000 in Malappuram

968 people test positive in the district on Thursday

The fight against COVID-19 continued with zest, with officials led by District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan donating plasma on Thursday. Mr. Gopalakrishnan and his colleagues joined the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day observance at Government Medical College, Manjeri.

Assistant Collector Vishnu Raj, Collector’s gunman T. Vinu, and driver K.M. Prasad joined Mr. Gopalakrishnan by donating plasma to help patients in critical condition.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan called upon those who survived the disease to donate plasma. He had tested positive for the virus on August 14 and recovered in less than 10 days.

Meanwhile, 968 people tested positive for the virus in the district on Thursday. There were 602 recoveries. As many as 879 cases were found to have contracted the infection through local contact. There were 77 cases whose source of infection could not be traced.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the district rose to 5,997. More than 40,600 people are in quarantine.

In Kasaragod

As many as 471 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod district on Thursday. Of them, 453 contracted the virus through local contact, while 10 came from other States and eight from abroad.

As many as 4,431 people are under observation. They include 3,161 at home and 1,270 in institutional quarantine. Meanwhile, the disease has so far been confirmed in 11,258 people in the district. Of them, 739 came from abroad and 569 from other States. As many as 9,950 case were through local transmission.

In Kannur

In Kannur district, a total of 435 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Of them, 386 contracted the infection through local contact, while two came from abroad and 19 returned from other States. Twenty-eight of the infected persons are health workers. This brings the total number of positive cases in the district to 11,918. As many as 6,858 have been cured of the disease. Of the existing cases, 3,389 are being treated at home, and the remaining 1,135 are at various hospitals and first-line treatment centres.

In Wayanad

A total of 143 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 1,060.

Of them, 140 persons, including five health workers, were infected through local contact, while three persons returned from other States. The district has so far reported 3,785 cases. Of them, 2,705 recovered, including 56 persons, on Thursday.

There are now 3,917 people under observation.

(With inputs from Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad bureaus)