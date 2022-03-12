Active cases in State below 10,000

1,088 cases reported on Saturday, less than 1,000 hospitalised

Kerala logged 1,088 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday when 22,050 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Active case pool in Kerala has fallen below the 10,000 mark and as on Saturday, the total number of COVID patients in the State (active cases) has dipped to 9,530.

A total of 2,037 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Saturday. About 9.5% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Less than 1,000 persons with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the State now. On Saturday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State was just 931. New hospital admissions on the day was 108.

On Saturday, the State declared five COVID deaths, of which one occurred within the last 24 hours and four were deaths that occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 26 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 66,793. Of these, 31,129 (46.6%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,18,787 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 217 cases, Kottayam 145, Kozhikode 107, Thiruvananthapuram 104, Thrissur 82, Kollam 76, Idukki 63, Pathanamthitta 75, Alappuzha 49, Malappuram 41, Kannur 37, Wayanad 37, Palakkad 34, and Kasaragod 21 cases.