Active cases cross 5,000-mark in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

27 September 2020 00:47 IST

684 people test positive in district, while 826 have been infected in Malappuram and 547 in Palakkad

Active COVID-19 cases from Kozhikode crossed the 5,000-mark on Saturday when 684 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. As many as 5,229 people are undergoing treatment at present, of whom 1,534 are in home isolation.

According to the District Medical Officer, the highest number of cases through local transmission continues to be in the Kozhikode Corporation area, where 357 of the total 639 such cases in the district were reported. Beypore recorded 85 cases. Across the district, the source of infection was unknown in 28 people. Eleven health workers are among the newly infected. As many as 414 people were cured of the infection.

Three deaths

Three more deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. They include a 58-year-old woman from Malappuram and 53-year-old man from Thekkinthottam in Kozhikode who died on Friday and a 70-year-old man from Thooneri in Kozhikode who passed away on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

In Malappuram

Giving shudders to the district administration and the public, the number of daily COVID-19 cases crossed 800 in Malappuram on Saturday. As many as 826 people tested positive for the virus in Malappuram, and 756 of them were found to have contracted the disease through direct local contacts.

There were 41 cases in which the source of infection could not be identified. There are five health workers among the new cases. While 18 persons came from abroad, six came from other States.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan warned people to maintain utmost vigil and never to lower their guard. There are 4,244 active cases in the district and over 33,000 people are in quarantine. There were 486 recoveries on Saturday.

In Palakkad

Palakkad district too saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday when 547 people tested positive for the virus. Officials said 369 of them got the virus through direct local contacts.

While 10 persons came from other States, four came from abroad. The source of infection could not be traced in 164 cases. With 230 people recovering on Saturday, the number of active cases stands at 3,073.

In Thrissur

Thrissur recorded 594 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while 240 people recovered from the disease. As many as 4,135 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals while 1,411 patients are in home isolation. According to the official release, 589 people contracted the disease through local contact on Saturday. So far, 11,392 cases have been confirmed in the district and 7,146 people have recovered. In all, 9,392 people are under observation.

In Kannur

In Kannur, the number of COVID-19 cases continued to spike, with 435 people testing positive on Saturday. Of them, 376 contracted the disease through contacts with patients. While 40 persons arrived from other States, 19 are health workers.

MP tests positive

K. Sudhakaran, MP, has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. He announced his condition on social media and requested those who were in contact with him to go into quarantine.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 224 more people were tested positive on Saturday. Of them, 207 contracted the virus through local transmission, while six had returned other States and 11 from abroad. The District Medical Officer said 78 people tested negative on Saturday. There are 4,359 people under observation.

In Wayanad

As many as 89 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday. Of them, 86 were infected through contact and three had returned from other States. Ninety people have recovered from the disease.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad bureaus)