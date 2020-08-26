Active case tally in Kollam crosses 1,000 as 133 more test positive

Health Department recommends home isolation for asymptomatic patients

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the district crossed 1,000 with 133 more persons, including two health workers, testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

While the number of recoveries is 58, around 20 new cases have been reported from Alappad. The health workers include a 53-year-old Ayalamon resident attached to Punalur Taluk Hospital and another 52-year-old Kuppana resident who has been working at the Community Health Centre.

Kollam district currently has 13,190 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 43,244. While 383 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 14,623 primary and 4,774 secondary contacts of the cases. Kollam currently has 1,066 active cases and seven COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) at Valakam, Sasthamcotta, Chavara, Asramam, Vilakudy, Veliyam, and Chandanathope are functioning in the district.

With the district reporting over 100 cases a day, the Health Department has recommended home isolation for asymptomatic patients. Positive cases coming in Category-A with no symptoms would be monitored at homes, said District Medical Officer R. Sreelatha.

Training for caregiver

They will be under the close surveillance of the Primary Health Centres concerned, medical officers, and health workers. The department will ensure that they have the required self-isolation facility at their residence while a caregiver (family member) will provide assistance and monitor the patient for the department.

Children below the age of 10, elderly persons above the age of 60, expectant mothers, and those with other ailments will not be permitted to stay in the same house. The caregiver will be trained in using pulse oxymeter and daily reports will be taken and regular check-ups will be conducted. The patients will also be briefed on the need to take a balanced diet and lots of fluids. If the patients in home isolation feel any kind of physical discomfort, they will be soon shifted to FLTCs. Those with no symptoms will be discharged after a week after conducting antigen test. The caregiver will also be required to take the test.