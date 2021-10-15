Active case pool shrinking rapidly

Thiruvananthapuram

15 October 2021 20:32 IST

State reports 8,867 new COVID-19 cases and 9,872 recoveries

The State on Friday logged 8,867 new cases of COVID-19 when 66,702 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The active case pool is shrinking rapidly and has 79,554 patients, with 9,872 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 9.8% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres. A department bulletin says that during October 8-14, the average active cases were 1,04,626, out of which, around 2% only were admitted in oxygen beds and 1.5% in ICUs.

During this period, there was a reduction of around 16,588 new cases. New cases decreased by 20% during this week, in comparison to the previous week. The number of active patients declined by 20% and hospitalisations dropped by 15% this week when compared to the previous week.

The official cumulative case fatality now stands at 26,734 with 67 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, added to the list on Friday.

The present ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals has declined to 1,467. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has also reduced to 602.

The number of patients newly admitted with COVID dipped to 781, while the total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals is steadily declining and now stands at 10,622.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 48,38,811 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,377 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,288, Thrissur 1,091, Kozhikode 690, Kottayam 622, Kollam 606, Malappuram 593, Alappuzha 543, Kannur 479, Idukki 421, Palakkad 359, Pathanamthitta 291, Wayanad 286 and Kasaragod 221.