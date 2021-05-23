Active case pool shows a steady decline

Thiruvananthapuram

25,820 new cases at TPR of 22.81%; fatalities continue to rise

Kerala reported 25,820 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, when 1,13,205 samples were tested in 24 hours. The test positivity rate which has stabilised around 22% since the past few days, registered 22.81% on Sunday.

COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in the State. The epidemic curve had peaked on May 12 when the State reported 43,529 cases. There is always a lag of two-four weeks between the time cases peak and deaths peak, as those who get seriously ill spend that much time in hospitals/ICUs before succumbing to the disease. The State should thus expect the case fatality graph to rise in the coming days.

The State added 188 new COVID deaths to the official list on Sunday, taking the cumulative number to 7,358. These deaths had occurred over the past few days.

The active case pool is steadily declining and has come down to 2,77,598 patients, with the recovery of 37,316 patients on Sunday. The cumulative case burden now stands at 23,47,966 cases.

Hospitalisation up

However, hospital admissions continue to rise, indicating that the proportion of those with moderate or serious COVID-19 remains high. This means that the hospitals and health system will continue to be stressed.

On Sunday, 3,606 persons were newly admitted in hospitals, a higher figure than that on Saturday. The number of hospitalisations has been almost steady and as on Sunday, 39,067 persons are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID-18 patients in public and private hospitals has risen to 3,972, while 1,501 are on ventilator support.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the active case pool has been declining rapidly but hospitalisations are at the highest, with 6,123 persons undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Most in Malappuram

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 4,074, Ernakulam 2,823, Palakkad 2,700, Thiruvananthapuram 2,700, Thrissur 2,506, Kollam 2,093, Kozhikode 1,917, Alappuzha 1,727, Kottayam 1,322, Kannur 1,265, Idukki 837, Pathanamthitta 815, Kasaragod 555, and Wayanad 486.