Active case pool rises as 4,649 more test positive

State adds 221 deaths to official toll

The State reported 4,649 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday when 68,325 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The cumulative case burden now stands at 52,68,064.

The case fatality rose to 49,116 with the State adding 221 deaths to the official toll on Wednesday. This includes 17 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 204 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

As of Thursday, 18,542 deaths have been newly added to the official toll.

The active case pool, which had been declining rapidly, is rising steadily and is now has 25,157. A total of 2,180 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Thursday.

Hospitalisations

According to the Health department, only 8.7 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has dropped to 428, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support remained more or less unchanged at 143 on Thursday.

On Thursday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID increased to 209. Hospitalisations are remaining more or less steady, with 2,372 persons being treated for moderate or severe infection in hospitals across the State.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 928 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 842, Thrissur 471, Kozhikode 451, Kottayam 326, Kannur 302, Kollam 226, Pathanamthitta 224, Alappuzha 206, Malappuram 175, Palakkad 172, Kasaragod 141, Idukki 112, and Wayanad 73 cases.