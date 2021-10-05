Active case pool drops further

9,735 test positive, while 13,878 recover

The State registered 9,735 cases when 93,202 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The active case pool declined significantly from 1,28,736 patients on Monday to 1,24,441 patients on Tuesday, with 13,878 recovering from the disease.

According to the Health Department, only 11.1 % of the active cases are in hospitals or first-line/second line-treatment centres

The cumulative case fatality now stands at 25,677 with the State adding 151 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the toll on Tuesday.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State was 1,827 on Tuesday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support went down from 792 to 775.

On Tuesday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID came down to 1,128 while the number of persons currently admitted in hospitals with moderate or severe infection is steadily declining and now stands at 15,788. The cumulative case burden now stands at 47,38,791 cases.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 1,367 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,156, Ernakulam 1,099, Kottayam 806, Palakkad 768, Kollam 755, Kozhikode 688, Malappuram 686, Kannur 563, Alappuzha 519, Pathanamthitta 514, Idukki 374, Wayanad 290, and Kasaragod 150.