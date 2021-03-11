Active case pool drops by 50% within a month

Thiruvananthapuram

11 March 2021 21:18 IST

2,133 more test positive, 3,753 recover

The rapid drop in Kerala’s active pool of COVID-19 cases has been phenomenal, with the active case load dropping by nearly half in just a month’s time, even when the State is recording close to 2,500 cases on a daily basis.

The COVID-19 active pool of the State had 33,785 patients on Thursday. On February 11, the number of active cases was 63,915.

The State has been reporting a significantly good number of recoveries, much higher than new cases on a daily basis, which has helped the active case pool drop rapidly. However, Kerala continues to report a steady number of deaths, on an average 15 deaths daily, and this has not changed despite the drop in active cases.

On Thursday, the number of new cases reported in the State was 2,133, when 69,838 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden of COVID-19 cases to 10,85,663.

The test positivity rate on Thursday, has dropped to the lowest levels reported till date after the cases surged to a peak in October last, at 3.05%.

With 3,753 recoveries being reported on Thursday, the cumulative recoveries now stand at 10,47,226.

On Thursday, the addition of 13 deaths, which took place in the past few days, to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State took the cumulative toll to 4,355.

Of the new cases, 1,876 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections, through contact with other infected persons. This includes infections reported in 14 health-care workers. In 77 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons were reported or known in the case of 180 infections

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 261 cases, while Pathanamthitta reported 206 cases, Ernakulam 205, Kannur 200, Kottayam 188, Malappuram 179, Thrissur 172, Alappuzha 168, Kollam 152, Kasaragod 117, Thiruvananthapuram 116, Palakkad 88, Idukki 46, and Wayanad 35.