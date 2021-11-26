Active case pool drops below 50,000

4,677 new cases, 6,632 recoveries in State

Kerala reported 4,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 56,558 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,24,618 cases.

The official cumulative case fatality now stands at 39,125 with the State adding 388 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Friday. This includes 33 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 355 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Till now, a total of 9,953 deaths have been newly added to the State’s official list of COVID deaths.

The State’s active case pool, which has been declining rapidly, dropped below 50,000 on Friday and has 49,459 patients now. A total of 6,632 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 7.2% of the active cases are currently in hospitals or field hospitals.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals now is 787, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped to 303 on Friday.

On Friday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 285. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark and, at present, 4,805 persons are being treated in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 823 new cases, Thiruvananthapuram 633, Kozhikode 588, Thrissur 485, Kottayam 369, Kollam 330, Kannur 295, Palakkad 208, Pathanamthitta 202, Wayanad 202, Malappuram 162, Idukki 150, Alappuzha 144, and Kasaragod 86.