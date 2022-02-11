Active case pool drops as more recover

Thiruvananthapuram

11 February 2022 20:45 IST

16,012 new COVID-19 cases reported in State

The State on Friday logged 16,012 new cases of COVID-19 when 80,089 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The active case pool has now dropped to 2,05,410 from 2,32,980 cases on Thursday, with 43,087 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on Thursday. Only 3.6% of the active cases are currently hospitalised. Since the past few days, the number of recoveries has been consistently more than the new cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Total hospitalisations are dipping at a good pace. The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals decreased from 7,848 to 7,238. New hospital admissions was 1,141.

ICU occupancy is declining .The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals dipped further to 1,108 . The ventilator occupancy also went down to 281.

On Friday, the State declared 241 deaths, of which 27 occurred within the last 24 hours and 214 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 251 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality rose to 61,626. The cumulative case burden now stands at 63,81,063.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 2,732 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,933, Kottayam 1,502, Kollam 1,696, Thrissur 1,357, Kozhikode 1,258, Alappuzha 1,036, Idukki 831, Pathanamthitta 785, Malappuram 750, Palakkad 686, Kannur 633, Wayanad 557 and Kasaragod 256.