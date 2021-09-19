Active case pool drops again

19,653 new COVID-19 cases reported in State

The State on Sunday reported 19,653 new cases of COVID-19 when 1,13,295 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The active case pool has dropped to 1,73,631, with 26,711 patients reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. COVID deaths continue to go up.

The official cumulative case fatality now stands at 23,591 with 152 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, added to the official list.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 1,906 while the total number of hospitalisations has declined further to 25,267

The cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began now stands at 45,08,466 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 2,810 cases, Thrissur 2,620, Thiruvananthapuram 2,105, Kozhikode 1,957, Palakkad 1,593, Kollam 1,392, Malappuram 1,387, Kottayam 1,288, Alappuzha 1,270, Kannur 856, Idukki 843, Pathanamthitta 826, Wayanad 443 and Kasaragod 263.