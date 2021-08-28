Active case pool crosses two lakh in Kerala

31,265 new cases in State, ventilator occupancy rising

The COVID-19 case graph in the State seems to be hitting another plateau, with the State reporting over 30,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day. Health experts are watching warily how far the graph will rise.

Kerala registered 31,265 new cases on Saturday, when 1,67,497 samples were tested in 24 hours. The test positivity rate is more or less steady at 18.67%.

21,468 recover

The State’s active case pool crossed the two-lakh mark yet again for the second time this year and now stands at 2,04,896. The number of patients reported to have recovered on the day was 21,468.

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 20,466 with the State adding 153 recent deaths to the official list on Saturday. Current ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients in both public and private hospitals has been rising for the past two days. On Saturday, the ICU occupancy was 2,179. The number of patients requiring ventilator support spiralled from 822 on Friday to 883 on Saturday. Hospitalisations and new admissions are beginning to show a slow rise and would need close monitoring.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 has risen since the past two days and was 2,792 on Saturday. Total hospitalisation figures of those with moderate or severe COVID rose slightly from 28,545 on Friday to 29,523 on Saturday.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 39,77,572 cases.

Cases are rising in all districts, and 10 districts have an active case pool of over 10,000 cases each now

District-wise

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 3,957 cases, Ernakulam 3,807, Kozhikode 3,292, Malappuram 3,199, Kollam 2,751, Palakkad 2,488, Thiruvananthapuram 2,360, Alappuzha 1,943, Kottayam 1,680, Kannur 1,643, Pathanamthitta 1,229, Wayanad 1,224, Idukki 1,171 and Kasaragod 521 cases.