Active case pool continues to dip

State logs 2,846 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 2,846 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday when 40,523 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Active case pool in the State continues to drop, and on Tuesday, it dipped to 24,912. A total of 4,325 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 7.8 % of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Less that 2,000 persons are hospitalised in the State with COVID-19 presently. The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe disease in hospitals is 1,883. New hospital admissions on Tuesday was 243.

On Tuesday, the State declared 40 COVID-19 deaths, of which two occurred within the last 24 hours and 38 were deaths that occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 128 pending COVID-19 deaths to the official list of COVID-19 fatalities. These are deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 65,501. Of these, 30,197 (46.1 %) deaths were added after October 2021 following the death reconciliation exercise. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,02,060 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 486 cases, Ernakulam 436, Kottayam 314, Kollam 249, Thrissur 232, Kozhikode 198, Pathanamthitta 189, Idukki 157, Malappuram 115, Palakkad 114, Kannur 113, Wayanad 112, Alappuzha 111 and Kasaragod 20 cases.