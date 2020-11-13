Active case pool continues to decline

5,804 new cases and 6,201 recoveries in State

The active COVID-19 case pool continued the declining trend in the State when only 5,804 people tested positive for the virus and 6,201 others recovered from the infection on Friday.

According to the Health Department, there are now 77,390 active cases across the State. The total number of recoveries so far is 4,34,730.

The test positivity rate, however, had a slight increase from previous day’s 9.68% to 9.97%. As many as 58,221 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State reported 26 deaths. Six deaths were from Thiruvananthapuram, three each from Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram, two each from Alappuzha and Palakkad, and one from Kannur. The cumulative death toll has reached 1,822.

Among the cases reported on Friday, 4,988 are locally acquired infections and 118 people have come from other States. The source of infection of 643 people is not known. There were 55 health workers among the newly infected persons.

There are 3,16,923 people under isolation in various districts, 2,98,448 in home or institutional quarantine and 18,475 in hospitals. As many as 2,130 persons were admitted to various hospitals on Friday.

Eleven places were declared as hotspots in Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kollam and Malappuram districts even as 15 areas were exempted. With this, there are 616 hotspots in the State.