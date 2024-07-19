Action to be taken against food handlers lacking health cards

The Food Safety wing has warned of stringent action if any food handlers in food business operations across the State do not secure the mandatory health cards within four weeks, an official release said here on Friday.

In the special drive conducted by the Food Safety wing, it was found that there were several food handlers who did not have the mandatory health cards or who had not renewed their old health cards after it expired.

Typhoid vaccines are being made available at very low rates through Karunya pharmacies. The Health Minister has asked all food business operators to ensure that all their employees possess a valid health card.

Special drive of the Food Safety wing is continuing in the State. Between June and July till date, 7,584 inspections were conducted across the State, following which 206 food outlets were made to shut shop for serious violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Prosecution measures were initiated against 54 food outlets and adjudication processes were initiated against 90 food businesses.

Shawarma special squads of the Food Safety wing conducted 512 inspections, following which 52 shawarma outlets were asked to down shutters.