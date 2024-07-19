GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Action to be taken against food handlers lacking health cards

Published - July 19, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety wing has warned of stringent action if any food handlers in food business operations across the State do not secure the mandatory health cards within four weeks, an official release said here on Friday.

In the special drive conducted by the Food Safety wing, it was found that there were several food handlers who did not have the mandatory health cards or who had not renewed their old health cards after it expired.

Typhoid vaccines are being made available at very low rates through Karunya pharmacies. The Health Minister has asked all food business operators to ensure that all their employees possess a valid health card.

Special drive of the Food Safety wing is continuing in the State. Between June and July till date, 7,584 inspections were conducted across the State, following which 206 food outlets were made to shut shop for serious violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Prosecution measures were initiated against 54 food outlets and adjudication processes were initiated against 90 food businesses.

Shawarma special squads of the Food Safety wing conducted 512 inspections, following which 52 shawarma outlets were asked to down shutters.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.