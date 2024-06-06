ADVERTISEMENT

Action taken against youths for setting up swimming pool in car: govt. tells HC

Published - June 06, 2024 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that actions, including prosecution proceedings, had been initiated against three youths for setting up a makeshift swimming pool inside a car and driving it through a busy road in Alappuzha.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a report filed before the High Court, the government submitted that the driving licence of Soorya Narayanan who drove the car had been suspended for a year from May 28, 2024 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Besides, he and two other youths — Sanju T.S. and Abilash G. — were directed to attend community service training under Section 200 of the Motor Vehicles Amendment 2019 at the TD Medical College, Alappuzha.

Sanju had posted a video in his YouTube channel of him taking a dip in the makeshift swimming pool as his friends drove the car through a busy road. After the water seeped into the driver’s seat and engine, the car was stopped to drain the water, triggering traffic jam in the area.

The court had earlier sought a detailed report on the incident from the government pleader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US