Action taken against youths for setting up swimming pool in car: govt. tells HC

The State government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that actions, including prosecution proceedings, had been initiated against three youths for setting up a makeshift swimming pool inside a car and driving it through a busy road in Alappuzha.

In a report filed before the High Court, the government submitted that the driving licence of Soorya Narayanan who drove the car had been suspended for a year from May 28, 2024 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Besides, he and two other youths — Sanju T.S. and Abilash G. — were directed to attend community service training under Section 200 of the Motor Vehicles Amendment 2019 at the TD Medical College, Alappuzha.

Sanju had posted a video in his YouTube channel of him taking a dip in the makeshift swimming pool as his friends drove the car through a busy road. After the water seeped into the driver’s seat and engine, the car was stopped to drain the water, triggering traffic jam in the area.

The court had earlier sought a detailed report on the incident from the government pleader.