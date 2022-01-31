Action taken against MCH doctor

Thiruvananthapuram

31 January 2022 00:45 IST

Deputy superintendent of casualty wing removed from position

The Health Department initiated disciplinary action against two employees, including a deputy superintendent, of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

Santhosh Kumar S.S., deputy superintendent of the casualty wing at the hospital, has been removed from the position for alleged lapses while discharging his duties. The action was taken through an order issued by the Director of Medical Education A. Remla Beevi on the basis of a letter sent by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Kumar, a professor in orthopaedics and emergency medicine, has been a prominent figure in the State government’s COVID-19 control efforts. He was part of a medical team dispatched to Mumbai to assist in the pandemic mitigation efforts there.

Absence from duty

The action is believed to be linked to his absence from duty during a surprise inspection conducted by Health Minister Veena George to the hospital on October 28 last. An explanation that he had given in response to a show-cause notice was apparently found to be unsatisfactory. Resident Medical Officer of the Thiruvananthapuram MCH G. Mohan Roy has been given additional charge as deputy superintendent of the casualty wing.

Against junior resident

Action has also been taken against a junior resident for misbehaving with a patient at the casualty a day ago. Anantha Krishnan, an orthopaedic intern, has been directed not to undertake any duties that involves direct public interaction. An inquiry has also been initiated. The order was issued by medical college Principal Sara Varghese who took cognizance of video clips shared on the social media that found Dr. Krishnan behaving rudely with a caregiver.