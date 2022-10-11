Action taken against 458 buses in Kannur under MVD’s Focus Three drive

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 11, 2022 21:27 IST

A number of vehicles were seized during ‘Focus Three’, the ongoing drive by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Kannur district to detect rule violations in tourist and private buses.

A fine of ₹3,09,250 has been slapped on offenders since October 6, while action was taken against 458 buses. As many as 122 buses were found with illegal lights. Sixty-two vehicles had airhorns. Action was initiated against four drivers for using mobile phones while driving. The licences of nine drivers were suspended.

The drive is held on the orders of the Transport Commissioner. Inspections are led by the Kannur Enforcement RTO.

