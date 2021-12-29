Action sought against Walayar sisters’ mother

PALAKKAD

29 December 2021 21:10 IST

Members of protest forums say she failed in her responsibility as guardian

A few persons who had spearheaded the protest against the exoneration of the accused in two minor sisters’ death at Attappallam, Walayar, have written to the State Police Chief for the arrest of the victims’ mother.

The two siblings were found hanging in their house on different days in 2017. The 13-year-old girl was found hanging on January 13 and her nine-year-old sister, on March 4, 2017. A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team that reinvestigated the case following a High Court directive also found that the girls had committed suicide after undergoing severe physical and mental duress. The High Court issued the directive after a trial court set free all the accused for want of evidence.

Raymant Antony, former joint convener of the Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi; M.M. Kabeer, former patron of the Samithi; and Balamurali, Walayar Action Committee chairman, said in a joint appeal to the Chief Minister and the police chief that the girls’ mother had been responsible for their death, and that action should be initiated against her.

Advertising

Advertising

Reasons cited

“The girls’ mother had miserably failed in her responsibility as a guardian. She had refused to meet the girls’ teacher when they repeatedly called her after the death of the elder girl. She had also refused to give counselling to the second daughter when the police told her to do so after the death of the elder girl. The younger sister was the only witness in the death of the elder girl. It was criminal negligence on the part of the girls’ mother. She should be taken to task for pushing her daughters to death,” they said.

They also questioned the mother’s claim that there was a sixth accused in the case. “She should have told the CBI if there was one,” they said.