Action sought against VC for allowing protest meeting against Chancellor

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has sought action against Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran for allowing Sarvakalasala Samrakshana Samiti, an organisation of teaching and non-teaching staff, Syndicate members, statutory officers, and students, to stage a protest against Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan at the varsity auditorium.

The Samiti had staged the protest on Tuesday to condemn Mr. Khan’s remarks on issues affecting the varsity and to demand his apology.

In his e-mail to the Governor, KSU Kannur district president P. Muhammad Shammas said the meeting was convened to protest against the Chancellor for the remarks on the appointment of Associate Professor in the Malayalam department.

Mr. Shammas demanded that the Governor take immediate action by seeking an explanation from the organisers and strict action against the Vice Chancellor for granting permission to conduct the meeting at the varsity auditorium.