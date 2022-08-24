Action sought against VC for allowing protest meeting against Chancellor

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 24, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has sought action against Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran for allowing Sarvakalasala Samrakshana Samiti, an organisation of teaching and non-teaching staff, Syndicate members, statutory officers, and students, to stage a protest against Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan at the varsity auditorium.

Also Read
Kannur University Vice Chancellor plotted to attack me during history congress: Governor

The Samiti had staged the protest on Tuesday to condemn Mr. Khan’s remarks on issues affecting the varsity and to demand his apology.

In his e-mail to the Governor, KSU Kannur district president P. Muhammad Shammas said the meeting was convened to protest against the Chancellor for the remarks on the appointment of Associate Professor in the Malayalam department.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shammas demanded that the Governor take immediate action by seeking an explanation from the organisers and strict action against the Vice Chancellor for granting permission to conduct the meeting at the varsity auditorium.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
universities and colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app