ADVERTISEMENT

Action sought against suspects in Kannur ADM’s unnatural death

Published - October 16, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The district committee of the Joint Council of State Service Organisations and the Kerala Revenue department Staff Association staged a protest at the Kozhikode collectorate on October 16 (Wednesday) seeking legal proceedings against those who abetted the unnatural death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

The protesters also sought the resignation of Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya who was accused of raising corruption charges against the ADM during a farewell meeting. T.M. Sajeendran, State committee member of the joint council, opened the protest meet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US