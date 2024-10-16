Action sought against suspects in Kannur ADM’s unnatural death

The district committee of the Joint Council of State Service Organisations and the Kerala Revenue department Staff Association staged a protest at the Kozhikode collectorate on October 16 (Wednesday) seeking legal proceedings against those who abetted the unnatural death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

The protesters also sought the resignation of Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya who was accused of raising corruption charges against the ADM during a farewell meeting. T.M. Sajeendran, State committee member of the joint council, opened the protest meet.