Action sought against Principal for submitting name of unelected student for varsity polls

May 18, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Forum asks Kerala University Vice Chancellor to institute a comprehensive probe

The Hindu Bureau

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has demanded stringent action against the Principal of Christian College, Kattakada, G.J. Shyju, for allegedly submitting the name of an unelected student for the university union polls.

In a statement, organisation chairman R.S. Sasikumar and secretary M. Shajarkhan urged the Kerala University Vice Chancellor to institute a comprehensive probe into the controversy. They demanded that the principal be suspended and a criminal case registered against him.

The SUCC accused the Principal of replacing the name of the elected university union councillor (UUC) with an unelected student in connivance with university authorities. They claimed that the failure of the university to publish the names of the UUCs with voting rights on its website, unlike in the past, had paved the way for the purported malpractice.

The university decided to put on hold its plan to conduct election to the university union and the one to select student representatives to the Senate and Syndicate scheduled on May 26 after it came to light that the Christian College had replaced the name of an elected UUC with that of a Students Federation of India (SFI) leader in violation of due process.

