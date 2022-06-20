Action sought against MLA

June 20, 2022 01:33 IST

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran has said that Payyanur MLA T.I. Madhusoodanan should be removed from his post for his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of crowdfund in Payyanur.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the inquiry conducted by the CPI(M) into the issue was a farce. The CPI(M) protected the corrupt by taking action against area secretary V. Kunhikrishnan who served the party for many years. He said the Congress was demanding a legal inquiry into the issue.

