Action sought against Kerala CM for violation of Covid protocol

Kozhikode

17 April 2021 13:48 IST

A Kozhikode-based Youth Congress activist has filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged violation of protocol following his discharge from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after COVID treatment.

According to sources, R. Shahin, Kozhikode district president of the Youth Congress alleged in his complaint to the Station House Officer, Medical College Police Station that Mr. Vijayan had violated the protocol while returning home. Many people had gathered outside the hospital to see him off. This had posed a threat to public health, Mr. Shahin alleged.

