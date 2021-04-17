Kerala

Action sought against Kerala CM for violation of Covid protocol

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File   | Photo Credit: AP

A Kozhikode-based Youth Congress activist has filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged violation of protocol following his discharge from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after COVID treatment.

According to sources, R. Shahin, Kozhikode district president of the Youth Congress alleged in his complaint to the Station House Officer, Medical College Police Station that Mr. Vijayan had violated the protocol while returning home. Many people had gathered outside the hospital to see him off. This had posed a threat to public health, Mr. Shahin alleged.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2021 1:49:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/action-sought-against-kerala-cm-for-violation-of-covid-protocol/article34342919.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY