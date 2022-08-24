Action sought against felling of rosewood trees on revenue land in Wayanad

Permit obtained illegally to axe trees, alleges activist

Staff Reporter KALPETTA
August 24, 2022 19:58 IST

Environmental organisations have urged the government to take legal action against those involved in the felling of rosewood trees on a Revenue land at Krishnagiri in Wayanad district.

Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti president N. Badusha told the media that 13 gigantic rosewood trees had been axed at Malamthottam near Krishnagiri after illegally obtaining permit from the Forest department to fell as many as 36 trees.

The incident came to light after a farmer lodged a complaint with the Sulthan Bathery Tahsildar recently.

Preliminary investigation by the Tahsildar had found that the permit was obtained by the person in possession of the land by producing fabricated documents allegedly prepared by the Krishnagiri Village Officer, Mr. Badusha said.

The person who holds the land and the Village Officer had made several attempts earlier to axe the trees and had tried to obtain ‘pattaya’ for the land after collecting a possession certificate realising that it was revenue land, he alleged.

Apart from attempts to fell the trees, there was also a conspiracy to convert the revenue land into a private land, he added.

The detailed report of the Tahsildar had been submitted to the District Collector 10 days ago, but the district administration was yet to take any action, he alleged.

In separate letters to the Chief Minister, the Revenue Minister and the Revenue Secretary, Mr. Badusha sought quick intervention by the government in the matter. He also demanded a Vigilance inquiry into the incident.

