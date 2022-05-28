Action sought against erring infra work contractors

DDC meet urges completion of PWD, KWA works ahead of monsoon

DDC meet urges completion of PWD, KWA works ahead of monsoon

A meeting of the District Development Committee here on Saturday urged stern action against contractors of public infrastructure projects who do not complete works in a time-bound manner.

The meeting, convened online by District Collector P.K. Jayasree, directed that the infrastructure development works carried out by the Public Works Department and the Kerala Water Authority be completed before monsoon. The department heads should ensure that the provisions of the contract are strictly adhered to. Clarification will be sought from officials who do not ensure timely completion of projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj called for expediting works of the drinking water project at Kanjirappally, government school at Chamampathal, and the proposed mini civil station at Kodungoor. A meeting of the PWD and KWA officials will soon be convened to sort out the delays in implementing the drinking water projects in the Kanjirappally and Kottayam constituencies.

Waste treatment plant

Steps will be taken to set up a waste treatment plant at the Erumely police camp, which will be implemented by the Forest and Wildlife Department.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, called for steps to speed up the construction of Kottayam KSRTC bus terminal and improve the condition of roads in the town. Changanassery legislator Job Michael sought steps to commence the construction of flyover on the bypass, and to resume the service of two boats from the boat jetty in the town in view of the school reopening.

The representative of Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, elaborated on the development works to be carried out at the Pala General Hospital. District Planning Officer Litty Mathew presented the report on various projects.