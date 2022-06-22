Action sought against colleges demanding bribe for seats

Call for grievance portal for parents and students to lodge complaints

The University of Calicut is reportedly planning to act tough against colleges that seek bribe for admissions to various courses and those which charge fees higher than the amounts fixed by the institution.

According to sources, Ugin Morely, Syndicate member, has written to Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj seeking action against such colleges. He pointed out in the letter that complaints had been raised against colleges that demand between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh as advance bribe to get seats in community and management quota. While around ₹5 lakh is sought for postgraduate seats, up to ₹4 lakh is sought for undergraduate and B.Ed. seats. The university is yet to start admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The process is on for only those courses with entrance tests.

Some managements were found to have started the admission process much before the announcement of Plus Two and degree results. Every year, the bribe being sought goes up by lakhs of rupees. Even those students who score higher marks are forced to pay bribe in advance to ensure that their seats are confirmed in preferred colleges. Institutions that do not engage in corrupt practices will be compelled to take students who score low marks because of the delay in the admission process. Mr. Morely also sought a grievance portal for parents and students to lodge complaints on the issue.

This issue is expected to come up at the next meeting of the Syndicate.