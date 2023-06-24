HamberMenu
Action soon against social media influencers misguiding students: Sivankutty

June 24, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Legal action will be taken against social media influencers who lure students down the wrong path, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was addressing mediapersons after performing the State-level inauguration of cleaning of education offices at the Directorate of General Education here on Saturday.

The Minister alleged a planned bid to influence students through social media. They aimed at misguiding students. Both teachers and parents should be very alert to such attempts.

The police had recently registered a case against a YouTuber. Legal action would be taken against him. Action would also be taken against those spreading fake news against the General Education department through social media, he said.

