Action soon against officials involved in tree-felling: Minister

Department of Forest and Wildlife Principal Secretary submits report on illegal tree-felling

The Department of Forest and Wildlife is contemplating punitive action against officials involved in illegal tree-felling in the State.

“Some of these officials have been identified and action would be initiated against them. Besides, the allegation of allotting more passes for tree felling than the stipulated and other related irregularities will also have to be examined,” Forest Minister .K. Saseendran told The Hindu on Tuesday.

After a three-week probe, the Department of Forest and Wildlife Principal Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha submitted a report to the Minister.

“Already the Vigilance wing and the special investigation team of the Crime Branch are also probing the case. Any action would be thought of after their probe,” Mr. Saseendran, however maintained.

To a question, the Minister said that there was no need of tabling the report before the Cabinet or discussing it with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Now the Revenue Department is collecting information on the tree felling and it is also carrying out a separate probe. We will have to examine this in detail,” he said.

The case pertained to conspiracy behind the unwarranted Revenue order on October 24,2020 which was a continuation of its previous order on March 11, 2020.

Then the Revenue orders permitted the cutting of all trees except sandalwood when several laws stated the full right of scheduled trees (teak, rosewood, ebony and sandalwood) vested with the government.

Meanwhile, the report of the Forest Department, it is learnt, will be assessed by ADGP S. Sreejith who is heading the special investigation team. The report has pinpointed the failure of some forest officials and the role of village officers and Revenue officials in the illegal tree-felling case.

Nearly 2, 419 trees had been felled in the patta lands granted by the government to the cultivators in nine districts in the State. The value of the timber was reported to be around ₹15 crore.

About 90 % of the trees came under the scheduled trees category. The majority of the trees had been felled in Muttil south village in Wayanad. district.

A joint investigation by the Forest, Crime Branch and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is well under way.