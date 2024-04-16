ADVERTISEMENT

Action recommended against 18 Forest dept. officials in Sugandhagiri tree-felling case

April 16, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance wing of the Forest separtment has recommended action against 18 forest personnel, including Wayanad (South) Divisional Forest Officer A. Shajna, in connection with the illegal felling of trees at Sugandhagiri in Wayanad.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Vigilance and Forest Intelligence) L. Chandrasekar has also recommended action against Kalpetta range forest officer Neethu K., Kalpetta flying squad range forest officer Sajeev M.P., section forest officers K.K. Chandran, Beerankutty, seven beat forest officers and six forest watchers.

The recommendation was made on the basis of the findings of a four-member special investigation team led by the Conservator of Forests (Intelligence and Enforcement), Kottayam, constituted to probe the mass felling of trees under the area of the Sugandhagiri Cardamom Project near Vythiri.

The unauthorised logging witnessed the gang chopping 126 trees after obtaining a permit to cut 20 trees that posed danger to the houses in the Sugandhagiri tribal colony.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran held the negligent officers responsible for their failure to carry out inspections and take necessary action, despite two cases being registered for the offence. He has directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Forests and Wildlife) to initiate disciplinary action against those found guilty of dereliction of duty.

