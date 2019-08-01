Action plan to tackle political-goonda nexus

The police are preparing a list and profile of criminals in the district. The attempt, led by Deputy Inspector General of Police S. Surendran, is part of an action plan to control the political-goonda attacks against the backdrop of the Chavakkad murder.

The DIG has been asked to convene a meeting of Deputy Superintendents of Police of the Special Branch under the Thrissur range as part of the collection of information.

Initially, the list of political –goonda murders that have happened in the last 10 years will be prepared. Details of attackers, victims and their backgrounds will be collected.

The police will monitor criminals.

Those who provide them with economic and political support also will be under the scanner. A three-tier system at the local, district and range levels will be set up to coordinate the effort. The police will monitor the progress of cases and incidents that happened in between the trials.

The police have observed that many pre-planned murders are happening on some special days.

Goonda gangs choose days of celebrations for the attacks.

The police will closely monitor the celebrations.