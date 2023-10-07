Action plan to expand cultivation of Chinese potato

October 07, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram-based ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) has drawn up an action plan for the expansion of Chinese potato cultivation in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Newer Chinese potato (‘koorka’ in Malayalam) varieties with uniform size and resistance to nematodes and an integrated pest management strategy will be developed and demonstrated in the major growing areas as part of the plan.

In 5,000 acres

At present, Chinese potato is grown in around 5,000 acres mostly in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts of Kerala and Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu. The total produce is valued at roughly ₹67 crore and provides 10 lakh mandays of employment in these regions, according to the CTCRI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Major issues faced by farmers include shortage of good quality planting material, nematode infestation, and variations in tuber size which adversely affects sales. As part of its plan, the institute plans to intensify research on developing production protocols for supply of large quantities of planting material by developing seed villages and certified seed growers, CTCRI director G. Byju said. The institute also plans to strengthen tissue culture and soil-less cultivation protocols for Chinese potato, he said.

Harvester developed

“The primary focus is on Kerala and Tamil Nadu. We are also looking at Andhra Pradesh for popularising Chinese potato cultivation,” he said. Further, the CTCRI will organise demonstrations and awareness programmes on ‘koorka’ given the scope for producing healthy tubers with nature-friendly production methods devised by the institute.

The CTCRI has developed a Chinese potato harvester and it is in the final stage of testing and development. The institute had also patented and commercialised a size-based grader for the tuber.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.