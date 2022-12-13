Action plan to elevate quality standards of govt. hospitals in Kerala: Health Minister

December 13, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government will draw up an action plan to elevate all government hospitals in Kerala to national quality standards, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday. Steps to bring all district hospitals on a par with national quality standards have already commenced, she said.

In the first phase, 42 hospitals have been selected for the quality improvement drive. In a time-bound manner, all hospitals will be improved to secure National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) and LaQshya standards, the statement said.

Better facilities and improved service delivery as part of the quality improvement drive will benefit people, it added.

Till date, 148 hospitals at various levels have secured NQAS. The certification is given after rigorous inspections at district, State and national levels, and going through 6,500 checkpoints in eight categories, including service provision, patients rights, inputs, supportive services, clinical services, infection control, quality management and outcome.

