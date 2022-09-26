Action plan to complete Jal Jeevan Mission works in Kerala by March 2024

The Water Resources department has formed an action plan to complete rural water supply works under the centrally-assisted Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) by March 2024. The decision was taken at a workshop held at Kochi attended by various government departments. Connection targets for every two weeks will be finalised in advance and work will be undertaken on a war footing, the Kerala Water Authority, the chief implementation agency in Kerala, said on Monday. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, addressing the meeting, sought the cooperation of various government departments to complete the work on time. Kerala has been lagging behind in the implementation of JJM, a national-level scheme which envisions tap connections in all rural household by 2024. As per the latest data with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Kerala has provided connections to 30.5 lakh rural households (43.15%) out of 70.6 lakh households.