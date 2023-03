March 05, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A district-level workshop attended by local body representatives and government agencies here has decided to come up with an action plan to prevent pollution of the Vembanad backwater system. The event, inaugurated by the Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, also decided to submit the action plans to be implemented by each local body to Pollution Control Board, Sanitation Mission and Local Self-Government Department. before March 15.