ADVERTISEMENT

Action plan to transform Munnar into a waste-free destination

Updated - October 05, 2024 07:38 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Munnar hill station from Gap Anayirankal in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

An action plan to transform Munnar Hill station into a waste-free tourism destination will be launched, Idukki District Collector V. Vigneswari has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a meeting on Saturday (October 5,2024) to discuss ways to make Munnar hill station a green destination at the Collectorate here, Ms. Vigneswari directed officials to take appropriate steps regarding the project.

In the meeting, Haritha Keralam Mission project director Liji George spoke about waste treatment-related issues in the Munnar hill station.

Officials and people’s representatives from 14 grama panchayats under Devikulam and Adimali block panchayats attended the meeting and raised their issues and recommendations. Idukki Subcollector Anoop Garg, Local Self-Government department’s (LSGD) Additional Joint director S. Sreerekha, and Haritha Keralam Mission co-ordinator Ajay P. Krishna, among others, attended the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US