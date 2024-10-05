GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Action plan to transform Munnar into a waste-free destination

Updated - October 05, 2024 07:38 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Munnar hill station from Gap Anayirankal in Idukki.

A view of the Munnar hill station from Gap Anayirankal in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

An action plan to transform Munnar Hill station into a waste-free tourism destination will be launched, Idukki District Collector V. Vigneswari has said.

Speaking at a meeting on Saturday (October 5,2024) to discuss ways to make Munnar hill station a green destination at the Collectorate here, Ms. Vigneswari directed officials to take appropriate steps regarding the project.

In the meeting, Haritha Keralam Mission project director Liji George spoke about waste treatment-related issues in the Munnar hill station.

Officials and people’s representatives from 14 grama panchayats under Devikulam and Adimali block panchayats attended the meeting and raised their issues and recommendations. Idukki Subcollector Anoop Garg, Local Self-Government department’s (LSGD) Additional Joint director S. Sreerekha, and Haritha Keralam Mission co-ordinator Ajay P. Krishna, among others, attended the meeting.

