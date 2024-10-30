ADVERTISEMENT

Action plan on the anvil to ensure health care of tribespeople

Published - October 30, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Tribal health-care projects being taken forward by various departments will be coordinated, says Health Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The government will formulate an action plan to ensure the health care of people in tribal settlements in the State, Health Minister Veena George has said.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared for coordinating and effectively implementing the tribal health-care projects which are being taken forward by the Health as well as Scheduled Tribes, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development departments, she added, while inaugurating a workshop organised here on Wednesday to coordinate the tribal health and welfare activities of these departments.

The action plan and SOP will be readied after carefully assessing the pressing problems in the tribal sector, including the issue of malnourishment amongst the tribals, problems faced by patients with sickle cell disease in some tribal pockets, lifestyle diseases, mental health issues and problems like substance abuse and addiction.

Hospitals’ upgrade

Ms. George listed the schemes being implemented by the Health department to ensure the health of tribals, including the upgradation of hospitals in tribal belts, special intervention plans for Attappady, special care plans for those with sickle cell disease and the delivery care facilities created in hospitals.

The workshop discussed the health issues prevalent in the tribal and coastal belts in the State, which require special care and attention. The workshop was organised to understand the tribal health and welfare projects run by various departments and to ensure that the benefits of these projects reach all tribal settlements.

